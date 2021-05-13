DAEX Market Cap Tops $4.60 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $546,960.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00087742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01060887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060492 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

