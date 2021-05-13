Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 14,923 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,464 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $457,805,000.

Several research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.77 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

