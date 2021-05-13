Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,866 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

HOLX stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

