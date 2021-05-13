Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Autodesk by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $269.54 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.91.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

