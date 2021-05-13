Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $33.55 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPM opened at $157.45 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

