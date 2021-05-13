Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,502,000 after buying an additional 159,496 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $196,270,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Vale by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Vale by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

