Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.89 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.