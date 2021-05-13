Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.15.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

