Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $260.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.67 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day moving average of $254.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

