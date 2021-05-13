Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 946 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $372.84 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.77 and a 200 day moving average of $383.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

