Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 10,083 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in JD.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.25 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.