Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 16,200 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BlackLine worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,633 shares of company stock worth $14,663,602 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.