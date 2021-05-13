Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 211,109 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 211,109 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

BSX stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

