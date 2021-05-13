Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 22,809 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,809 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $482,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 152.56, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

