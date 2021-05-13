Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 29,024 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $464.71 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.29 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $516.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.