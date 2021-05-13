Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 37,900 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 710,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 236,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,858,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

