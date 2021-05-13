Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 87,706 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,706 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Nomad Foods worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

