Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,525 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 150,357.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.43. 6,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

