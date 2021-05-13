Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €53.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of BN traded up €0.78 ($0.92) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €56.76 ($66.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €58.90 and its 200 day moving average is €55.25. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

