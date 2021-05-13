Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. AlphaValue cut Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Danone stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 301,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,022. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

