Darla M. Smith Sells 1,055 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.09. 48,515,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,701,492. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

