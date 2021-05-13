DATA (DTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.83 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. DATA has a market cap of $15.73 million and $2.83 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00088398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.46 or 0.01075177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00111915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060711 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

