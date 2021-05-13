Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after buying an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,427,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,560.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.61.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

