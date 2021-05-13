Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.61.

DDOG traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.44. 125,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,792. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,560.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $337,951.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Datadog by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,451,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

