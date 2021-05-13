Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $76.61. 136,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.83. Datadog has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2,549.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

