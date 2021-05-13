Datarius Credit (DTRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $114,621.61 and $55.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00086267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.07 or 0.01105322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00112407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062216 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

