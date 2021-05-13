Datawallet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,950.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 38.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $208,271.59 and approximately $9,950.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datawallet has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Datawallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.01061201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00112109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.