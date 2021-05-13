Datum Market Cap Hits $6.74 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Datum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Datum has a market cap of $6.74 million and $681,402.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00086569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01037761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00067179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00110513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060143 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

