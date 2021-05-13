Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Davis Select International ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 191,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,061,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period.

Shares of Davis Select International ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Davis Select International ETF has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

