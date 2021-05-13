DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.200-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DVA stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 452,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34. DaVita has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

