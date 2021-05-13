Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.87

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $8.98. Daxor shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 17,021 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Daxor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

In related news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $43,386.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 158,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,267.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

