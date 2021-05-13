DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.39 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $35.58 million and $3.39 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00086795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01099642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00112858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00062852 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,191,473,539 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

