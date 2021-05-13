Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) recently:

5/11/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.73. 488,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

