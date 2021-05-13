Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DECK opened at $314.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $353.70.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.81.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.