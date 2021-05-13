Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $425.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

DE traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.49. 57,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.15. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

