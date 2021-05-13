Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $425.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.
DE traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.49. 57,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.15. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
