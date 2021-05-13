DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits Market Cap of $8.20 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $8.20 million and $1.31 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,247 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

