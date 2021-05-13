DeFiner (FIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $156,012.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $156,012.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.01061201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00112109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060677 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,057,596 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars.

