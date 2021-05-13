DeGate Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,980.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. DeGate has a market cap of $30.80 million and approximately $191,980.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00601869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.01066304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.01189718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00034933 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,200,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

