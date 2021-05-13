DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,254 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,589,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,044,741. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.