DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 25,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 153.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of uniQure worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $473,504. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

