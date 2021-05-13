DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 26,000 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NGM opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

