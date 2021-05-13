DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,154 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,091 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

