DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

