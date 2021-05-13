DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,101.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

