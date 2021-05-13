DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 871.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

