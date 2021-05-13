DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,110 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.