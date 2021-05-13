DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,856 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after acquiring an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,240 shares of company stock worth $3,795,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

