DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after buying an additional 787,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $126.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.