DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.