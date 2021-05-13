DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 154.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

